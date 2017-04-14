ABOUT THE CW SAN DIEGO
On May 31st, Midwest Television, Inc., parent company of CBS 8, AM 760, 100.7 KFM-BFM launched its newest station, The CW San Diego. KFMB-TV will operate CBS 8 and The CW as duopolies in the San Diego market.
San Diegans can find the station on the following systems and channels:
Over the Air: channel 8.2
AT&T U-Verse: channels 6 and 1006
Spectrum (formerly Time Warner): channels 6 and 1212
Cox: channels 6 and 1006
DirecTV: channel 9
The CW Television Network, a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corporation offers original primetime, afternoon and weekend programming, delivering hit shows such as Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Flash, Riverdale, and Jane the Virgin. KFMB-TV's CW channel will also air syndicated and local programming, including newscasts produced by the same team behind CBS News 8, San Diego’s number one source for news.
The CW newscasts, branded as “NEWS 8 on The CW San Diego,” will air 7am to 9am, 7pm, and 10pm. The anchor teams are as follows:
News 8 on The CW San Diego
The Dr. Phil Show
The Doctors
Judge Faith
Maury Show
The Robert Irvine Show
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
Judge Judy
Supergirl
The Flash
Arrrow
Supernatural
iZombie
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Detectives from the San Diego Sheriff's Department Child Abuse Unit on Wednesday arrested a pastor from the North Coast Calvary Chapel in Carlsbad.
The body of a 25-year-old Washington man was discovered Tuesday, one day after he plunged off a cliff while taking selfies with his girlfriend, authorities said.
The state Senate approved a bill Tuesday that wouldn't allow teenagers in the state of California to start their school day before 8:30 in the morning.
A young woman who survived last year's Pulse nightclub attack was killed this week in a car crash.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A San Marcos teenager has become the youngest person to ever graduate from Palomar College - at the age of 13. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets a little Mozart in the making.
A hiker collapsed and died on a trail in the Iron Mountain area Wednesday.
The son of a 71-year-old Rancho Santa Fe man who was found dead in his home was arrested in Riverside County Wednesday on suspicion of beating and choking his father to death.
California lawmakers have passed a bill to make punishments for intentionally infecting someone with HIV the same as for other communicable diseases.
A longshot California proposal to replace insurance companies with government-funded health care for all of the state's residents could be paid for with a sales tax hike and a new tax on business revenue, according to a report released Wednesday.
He's brought us everything from the Krispy Kreme cheeseburger to deep fried Kool-Aid. We're talking about Chicken Charlie - the culinary king of the San Diego County Fair.
