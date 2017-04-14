Home - The CW San Diego

ABOUT THE CW SAN DIEGO
On May 31st, Midwest Television, Inc., parent company of CBS 8, AM 760, 100.7 KFM-BFM launched its newest station, The CW San Diego. KFMB-TV will operate CBS 8 and The CW as duopolies in the San Diego market.

San Diegans can find the station on the following systems and channels:

Over the Air: channel 8.2
AT&T U-Verse: channels 6 and 1006
Spectrum (formerly Time Warner): channels 6 and 1212
Cox: channels 6 and 1006
DirecTV: channel 9

The CW Television Network, a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corporation offers original primetime, afternoon and weekend programming, delivering hit shows such as Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Flash, Riverdale, and Jane the Virgin. KFMB-TV's CW channel will also air syndicated and local programming, including newscasts produced by the same team behind CBS News 8, San Diego’s number one source for news.

The CW newscasts, branded as “NEWS 8 on The CW San Diego,” will air 7am to 9am, 7pm, and 10pm. The anchor teams are as follows:

  • NEWS 8 Morning Extra 7-9am: Dan Cohen, Nichelle Medina, and Heather Myers
  • NEWS 8 at 7pm: Carlo Cecchetto, Barbara-Lee Edwards, Matt Baylow and Kyle Kraska
  • NEWS 8 at 10pm: Marcella Lee, Eric Kahnert, Matt Baylow and Kyle Kraska
